PESCO Chief calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Engr Akhtar Hameed Khan, chief Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the governor house here Friday and discussed the supply of electricity and load shedding in the province.

The governor directed the PESCO Chief to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers besides keeping the load-shedding period minimum in KP.