Open Menu

PESCO Chief Calls On KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESCO Chief calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Engr Akhtar Hameed Khan, chief Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the governor house here Friday and discussed the supply of electricity and load shedding in the province.

The governor directed the PESCO Chief to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers besides keeping the load-shedding period minimum in KP.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Company Faisal Karim Kundi PESCO

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

28 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

17 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

17 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

17 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

17 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan