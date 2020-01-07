Pakistan Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Tuesday has offered condolence on the demise of wife of senior journalist Rahim Ullah Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Tuesday has offered condolence on the demise of wife of senior journalist Rahim Ullah Yousafzai.

In a condolence message issued here, The PESCO chief executive and Director General Public Relations has expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Rahim Ullah Yousafzai's wife.

They also prayed for the departed soul and for courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.