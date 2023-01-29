UrduPoint.com

PESCO Chief Directs To Recover Arrears From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Arif Mahmood Sadozai has directed all the company officers to improve in recovery from defaulters to increase the performance of the department.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of CEO Sadozai which was attended by Chief Engineer Samiullah Bangash, Chief Commercial Officer Tahir Moeen, Chief Operation Officer Muhammad Zubair Kundi, Chief Engineer Muhammad Arif and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The CEO reviewed all the steps taken by the recovery officers and also directed the concerned officers to improve recovery from defaulters and said that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.





