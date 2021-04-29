UrduPoint.com
PESCO Chief Hold Online E-meeting, Listening Public Complaints

Thu 29th April 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive PESCO Mohammad Jabbar Khan held an online e-meeting and listening to public complaints to resolve the grievances of consumers of Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circles.

He took immediate action and timely redressed the grievances of Swat Circle customers, after listening to public complaints.

Chief Executive PESCO Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circle customers also held e-Kachhari in which people also sent their grievances online from their home without facing any hardship to visit the offices in the present corona situation.

The online e-meeting was started from 11:00 am and continued up till 1:00 pm at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar with Chief Engineer Operations Javed Iqbal Khan, SE Mardan Circle Muhammad Aslam Khan, SE Swabi Circle Nadeem Afridi and SE Swat Circle Khalid Khan and PESCO other senior officials of Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circles attended.

