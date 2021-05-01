PESCO Chief terms workers as precious assets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :PESCO staff is our precious asset and they have rendered remarkable services for the noble cause, in order to keep smooth and uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and provision of electricity to every nook and corner of the province.

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan in his message in connection with the International Workers Day (May Day) for Pesco workers. He paid rich tribute to the workers who sacrificed their lives while discharging their professional duties for smooth provision of power supply to the consumers during Ramadan, despite Corona danger and heat.

Chief Executive PESCO said that PESCO has taken all out steps for provision of best possible facilities to the customers and has started a number of developmental projects so that customer's problems could be addressed with the cooperation of PESCO staff.

The CEO paid rich tributes to the Chicago martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for labor rights and welfare. He urged PESCO staff to follow the examples set by the martyrs' of May and serve the company with dedication, zeal and national spirit so that the company could be put on the path of success and prosperity.

He also urged the PESCO officials to use all their energies in order to reduce the line losses and enhance recovery so that PESCO could be made a profitable company, in addition to a customer friendly company.

Chief Executive PESCO eulogized the performance of PESCO workers. He also asked the Line Men of PESCO to avoid over confidence while working on lines and must adopt all safety measures for safety of their lives.