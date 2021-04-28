UrduPoint.com
PESCO Chief To Hold Online E-meeting On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:19 PM

PESCO Chief to hold online e-meeting on Thursday

Chief Executive PESCO Mohammad Jabbar Khan will hold an online e-meeting on Thursday (April 29) to resolve the grievances of consumers of Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Executive PESCO Mohammad Jabbar Khan will hold an online e-meeting on Thursday (April 29) to resolve the grievances of consumers of Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circles.

For immediate action and timely redressal of the grievances of Swat Circle customers, Chief Executive PESCO Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circle customers will hold e-Kachhari so that one can send their grievances online from their home without facing any hardship to visit the offices in the present corona situation.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 29 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar with Chief Engineer Operations Javed Iqbal Khan, SE Mardan Circle Muhammad Aslam Khan, SE Swabi Circle Nadeem Afridi and SE Swat Circle Khalid Khan and PESCO Other senior officials of Mardan, Swabi and Swat Circles will also be present.

