PESCO Chief Visits Haripur Grid Stations; Vows To Facilitate Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESCO chief visits Haripur Grid stations; vows to facilitate consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engr Muhammad Jabbar Khan Thursday visited Haripur Grid Station PESCO Offices and reviewed the administrative matters and measures to facilitate the consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provision of better facilities to consumers was top most priority of the company, adding that every step would be taken to provide better facilities to consumers at their door steps.

He expressed resolve to make PESCO a consumer friendly profit earning company and directed the officials concerned to activate Customer Services Centers in full capacity.

He assured PESCO's employees of his full cooperation and vowed to strive his best for redressal of their professional problems.

Later, the PESCO chief paid a visit of 132 KV Kangra Grid Station and inspected various sections of the Grid Station. He was briefed about 11 KV Swabi Mera-2,Town 4,5 feeders and power transformer and load position.

The CEO also visited Kolian Grid Station and gave directions about 11 KV Sangar feeder and energization of power transformer. He appreciated the performance of SE Hazara Circle and Xen Construction Division Abbottabad.

The CEO also visited 132 KV Rashakai Grid Station and transmission line and directed the officials to accelerate the work for early completion of the project.

