Open Menu

PESCO Completes Phase-I Of Loadshedding Free Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PESCO completes phase-I of loadshedding free Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has completed its first phase of loadshedding free Peshawar drive and completely removed electricity theft from 17 high losses feeders.

The spokesperson said here Friday that in the first phase, actions were taken on the high losses feeders of Cantt and City area and all illegal connections and direct hooks were removed.

He said that PESCO teams in collaboration with the district administration, police and FIA conducted joint operations against power pilferage and removed 135 direct hooks and 92 tempered meters.

He said that Rs 147 million were recovered from the defaulters while Rs 14 million fine were imposed on accused of power theft. Similarly, on the complaints of PESCO teams, 43 people were booked and 11 were sent to jail.

The spokesman said that PESCO had prepared a six-phase plan to make the provincial capital loadshedding free.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Jail Company Fine Federal Investigation Agency All From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

54 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan