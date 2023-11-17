PESCO completes phase-I of loadshedding free Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has completed its first phase of loadshedding free Peshawar drive and completely removed electricity theft from 17 high losses feeders.

The spokesperson said here Friday that in the first phase, actions were taken on the high losses feeders of Cantt and City area and all illegal connections and direct hooks were removed.

He said that PESCO teams in collaboration with the district administration, police and FIA conducted joint operations against power pilferage and removed 135 direct hooks and 92 tempered meters.

He said that Rs 147 million were recovered from the defaulters while Rs 14 million fine were imposed on accused of power theft. Similarly, on the complaints of PESCO teams, 43 people were booked and 11 were sent to jail.

The spokesman said that PESCO had prepared a six-phase plan to make the provincial capital loadshedding free.

APP/adi