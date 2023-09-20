Open Menu

PESCO Conducts Crackdown Against Power Pilferers: Removes Dozens Of Illegal Connections

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dera Ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) continued its crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters and removed dozens of illegal connections here Wednesday.

Several illegal connections and direct hooks were removed during operations in Chah Syed Munawar Shah and Basti Dewala areas.

The operation was conducted on the directives of Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur, Superintendent Engineer Dera Circle under the supervision of Executive Engineer Pesco Ilyas Khan, SDO Usman Buzdar, Superintendent Mansoor Ahmed,Kamran Shah and Lineman Saleem along with the other staff of Cantt Sub Division.

During the operation, more than Rs 120,000 were recovered from defaulters and removed 30 direct hooks of illegal connections.

Several complaints were registered against the pilferers in Cantt police station for registration of FIRs and legal action.

