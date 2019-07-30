Pesco conducts night operation in Warsak-2 sub division

Following directives issued by SE Pesco Peshawar Circle, Sami Ullah Bangash, task force teams including SDO Pesco Warsak-2 sub division Khalid Khan along with Pesco personal carried out a grand night-time operation in areas of Shad Khan Qila, Bara Samado and adjacent areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by SE Pesco Peshawar Circle, Sami Ullah Bangash, task force teams including SDO Pesco Warsak-2 sub division Khalid Khan along with Pesco personal carried out a grand night-time operation in areas of Shad Khan Qila, Bara Samado and adjacent areas.

During the operation, the teams removed more than 35 direct hooks and sought legal action against the people involved.

The Pesco spokesman said a drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue. The Pesco authorities have once again warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

It said due to power pilferage, PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand, while on the other hand the whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces frequent power break downs.