Pesco conducts nighttime operation in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against electricity pilferers defaulters has been geared up throughout the Province, said a company's statement on Monday.

It said task forces of Pesco, Mardan Circle carried out nighttime raids in areas of Cantt Sub Division. The teams removed 11 direct hooks in Majidabad and Dosara areas.

In areas of Kaskorona, in Par Hoti sub division, 12 direct hooks were removed while 7 defective meters were replaced. The task force team also recovered Rs 50000 as fine from power pilferers.

It said the drive against illegal consumption of electricity would continue and warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation due to which PESCO has to face huge financial & line losses.

The practice, Pesco said overloads the whole distribution system and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.