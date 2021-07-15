UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Conducts Operation Against Power Pilferage In Hazarai-1 Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESCO conducts operation against power pilferage in Hazarai-1 circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to expedite a drive against illegal use of electricity across the province.

In this connection PESCO's Task Forces of Abbotabad and Haripur conducted operations in four subdivisions on Thursday and recovered Rs1.24 million from defaulters.

The company's spokesman said that the team also checked a total of 188 meters and replaced 36 of them. In the area of Mandian feedera a total of 34 meters, out of which three meters were replaced during operation.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity through direct connections will continue moreover he has also warned the power pilferers to stop their illegal practice in larger interest of the nation.

"This immoral practice does not only inflict the financial and line losses while on the other hand the distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces the inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns", he further said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Haripur From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

8 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

11 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.