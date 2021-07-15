PESCO conducts operation against power pilferage in Hazarai-1 circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to expedite a drive against illegal use of electricity across the province.

In this connection PESCO's Task Forces of Abbotabad and Haripur conducted operations in four subdivisions on Thursday and recovered Rs1.24 million from defaulters.

The company's spokesman said that the team also checked a total of 188 meters and replaced 36 of them. In the area of Mandian feedera a total of 34 meters, out of which three meters were replaced during operation.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity through direct connections will continue moreover he has also warned the power pilferers to stop their illegal practice in larger interest of the nation.

"This immoral practice does not only inflict the financial and line losses while on the other hand the distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces the inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns", he further said.