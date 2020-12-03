UrduPoint.com
Pesco Conducts Operation In Sheikhan Feeder Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pesco conducts operation in Sheikhan feeder area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday following directives of the Chief Executive carried out an operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of Pesco College Town sub division against illegal consumption of electricity.

During the operation, the Pesco task force teams accompanied by police removed more than 33 direct hooks in the area and sought legal action against the power pilferers. During operation two span LT conductors were removed that were used for direct hooks.

It said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the province and warned the consumers to restrain from illegal consumption in the larger interest of the nation.

Due to this illegal practice Pesco has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

More Stories From Pakistan

