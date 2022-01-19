PESCO conducts raids on power pilferers

UrduPoint.com

On the directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Abdul Jabbar Khan, the Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar and Executive Engineer (EXN) have launched campaign against power theft in Warsak-1 Sub-Division of the power distribution company

A team of the PESCO headed by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) under the supervision of SE Khalid Khan and EXN Rural, Niaz Mohammad Khan along with police conducted raids against power pilferers at Mullazai, Mathra and Panam Dheri localities in Warsak-1 Sub-Division, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During raids hundreds of direct hooks were removed and FIRs were registered against their users.

Talking to media, SDO Warsak-1 Waqar Khan and Ikramullah Khan said that all feeders of the Sub-Division were overloaded due to rampant kunda culture and illegal use of electricity and the power company was facing hardships in provision of interrupted power supply to consumers.

They said that a crackdown on power pilferers was launched in the locality to abolish kunda culture and will continue till the eradication of the practice.

