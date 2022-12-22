PESCO delegation calls on Engr Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A high-level delegation of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) led by its Chairman board of Directors, Faizullah Khan here called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam.

Matters pertaining to different projects started for well being of the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa came under discussion.

The delegation remained there for some time and appraised the Prime Minister's adviser about various development projects started by PESCO for the facilitation of the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.