Pesco Dera Circle Recovers Over Rs 1.74 Billon Dues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Superintending Engineer Pesco Dera Circle Engineer Fida Muhammad Mehsud has said that the drive against the power theft and defaulters was in full swing and the Pesco Dera Circle has recovered pending dues of over Rs 1 billion during the campaign in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.
While talking to APP, the Superintending Engineer said the drive against power theft and defaulters was started on September 7, 2023 following the directions of the Federal government.
According to a PESCO official, the ongoing campaign against the ‘Kunda mafia’ and recovery from defaulters was in full swing in Pesco Rural Division, Pesco City division and Pesco Tank division.
He said that PESCO staff have done effective operations in this regard collecting tens of millions of rupees from defaulters.
According to him, So far, Pesco Dera Circle recovered Rs 1.74 billon pending dues from the consumers in the last five months, while 2840 cases against electricity thieves have been sent to the respective police stations, in which 2046 FIRs have been registered and 2026 electricity thieves have been arrested.
He said the effective operations were being conducted against the Kunda mafia.
He appealed to the citizens to pay their arrears on time so that their areas could also be made load-shedding-free.
