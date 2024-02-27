Open Menu

Pesco Dera Circle Recovers Over Rs 1.74 Billon Dues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Pesco Dera Circle recovers over Rs 1.74 billon dues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Superintending Engineer Pesco Dera Circle Engineer Fida Muhammad Mehsud has said that the drive against the power theft and defaulters was in full swing and the Pesco Dera Circle has recovered pending dues of over Rs 1 billion during the campaign in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

While talking to APP, the Superintending Engineer said the drive against power theft and defaulters was started on September 7, 2023 following the directions of the Federal government.

According to a PESCO official, the ongoing campaign against the ‘Kunda mafia’ and recovery from defaulters was in full swing in Pesco Rural Division, Pesco City division and Pesco Tank division.

He said that PESCO staff have done effective operations in this regard collecting tens of millions of rupees from defaulters.

According to him, So far, Pesco Dera Circle recovered Rs 1.74 billon pending dues from the consumers in the last five months, while 2840 cases against electricity thieves have been sent to the respective police stations, in which 2046 FIRs have been registered and 2026 electricity thieves have been arrested.

He said the effective operations were being conducted against the Kunda mafia.

He appealed to the citizens to pay their arrears on time so that their areas could also be made load-shedding-free.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Dera Ismail Khan Circle Tank September From Government Billion Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

2 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

4 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

5 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

17 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

17 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan