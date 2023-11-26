Open Menu

Pesco Dera Circle Recovers Over Rs 800 M Dues

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pesco Dera Circle recovers over Rs 800 m dues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak has said the drive against the power theft and defaulters was in full swing and the Pesco Dera Circle has recovered pending dues of over Rs 800 million during the campaign.

Talking to a delegation of journalists here at his office, the commissioner said the drive against power theft and defaulters was started on September 7, 2023 following the directions of the Federal government.

The commissioner said the feeders of Pesco Dera Circle with over 80 percent recovery would be made load shedding-free while those with over 80 percent losses would be closed during the ongoing campaign.

In the first phase, he said, four feeders including Topanwala, City-I, Town Hall and Saddar of the circle would be made load-shedding-free within a few days as a result of 100 percent recovery from those areas.

He said the effective operations were being conducted against the Kunda mafia.

He appealed to the citizens to pay their arrears on time so that their areas could also be made load-shedding-free.

