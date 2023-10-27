Pesco Dera Circle recovers over Rs515 million dues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Pesco Dera Circle has recovered a total of Rs 515 million of its dues during the ongoing drive started on September 13, says Superintendent Engineer Sardar islam Khan Gandapur.

Talking to media persons on Friday, the Superintendent Engineer said that the crackdown against the ‘Kunda mafia’ and recovery of dues against defaulters were moving ahead with concrete results at the Pesco Dera Circle's Pesco Rural Division, Pesco City Division, and Pesco Tank Division in line with the directives of the government.

He said that Pesco was a national asset and appealed to people to ensure timely deposit of dues and monthly bills in order to overcome the issue of load shedding and strengthen the company.

Giving details, he said 1,945 illegal connections were removed, 889 cases against electricity thieves had been registered, and 346 electricity thieves were apprehended.

He mentioned that due to the non-payment of Rs 570 outstanding by the consumers, 329 transformers had been disconnected in different areas.

Out of these outstanding dues, Rs 130 million were solely related to tribal textile mills, which have now been closed down due to non-payment. Due to more than 80% losses, Pesco Dera Circle's 11 feeders have also been disconnected from the grid.

Sardar Islam Khan Gandapur stated that cases have been filed against electricity thieves, imposing a Rs 325 million fine. He said Rs 2,260,507 had been recovered in penalties from these electricity thieves.

He said that action was taken against black sheep in the circle, suspending a superintendent (LS-II) and a 1-meter reader, and inquiries were underway against them.