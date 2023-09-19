Open Menu

Pesco Dera Circle Recovers Over Rs8.1 Mln Dues In Single Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Pesco Dera circle recovers over Rs8.1 mln dues in single day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The drive against power theft and defaulters is effectively under way across the district recovering over Rs 8.1 million of its dues from 226 defaulters in a single day.

Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur while giving details told the media that the staff of SDO City 1 Sub Division conducted the recovery operation at Muslim bazaar of the city where the team disconnected power supply to a plaza due to non-payment of arrears.

He said that the team carried out the operation at various places of the Commissary Bazar Feeder including Chhota Bazar and Mohalla Dewan Sahib.

During the raid, two accused were arrested besides removing several illegal connections and recovering dues worth Rs 950290 from defaulters.

On the other hand, at Ramak area, the power supply was cut off to consumers of 10 transformers of Rumak due to electricity arrears.

Besides, a team led by XEN Rural Pesco Dera Muhammad Illiyas recovered Rs0.6 million dues from a defaulter at Mandran sub-division.

Similarly, SDO City One Sub Division General Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Rizwan and Divisional General Secretary Fida Hussain Marwat along with the circle team conducted an operation at Koti Nawab and took the tampered meter into their custody.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.

Related Topics

Electricity Circle Muslim Media From Top Million PESCO

Recent Stories

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

10 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

32 minutes ago
 Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

2 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

3 hours ago
Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

4 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

16 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan