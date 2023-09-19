Pesco Dera circle recovers over Rs8.1 mln dues in single day

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The drive against power theft and defaulters is effectively under way across the district recovering over Rs 8.1 million of its dues from 226 defaulters in a single day.

Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Sardar Aslam Khan Gandapur while giving details told the media that the staff of SDO City 1 Sub Division conducted the recovery operation at Muslim bazaar of the city where the team disconnected power supply to a plaza due to non-payment of arrears.

He said that the team carried out the operation at various places of the Commissary Bazar Feeder including Chhota Bazar and Mohalla Dewan Sahib.

During the raid, two accused were arrested besides removing several illegal connections and recovering dues worth Rs 950290 from defaulters.

On the other hand, at Ramak area, the power supply was cut off to consumers of 10 transformers of Rumak due to electricity arrears.

Besides, a team led by XEN Rural Pesco Dera Muhammad Illiyas recovered Rs0.6 million dues from a defaulter at Mandran sub-division.

Similarly, SDO City One Sub Division General Secretary Hafiz Muhammad Rizwan and Divisional General Secretary Fida Hussain Marwat along with the circle team conducted an operation at Koti Nawab and took the tampered meter into their custody.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities.

He urged people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.