Open Menu

Pesco Dera Circle Recovers Rs 650 Million Dues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Pesco Dera Circle recovers Rs 650 million dues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The electricity recovery drive continues in full swing, recovering a total of Rs 650 million dues pending against consumers in Dera and Tank districts.

The drive was ongoing at the Pesco Dera Circle's Pesco Rural Division, Pesco City Division and Pesco Tank Division from September 7. under the leadership of Superintendent Engineer Sardar islam Khan Gandapur.

As part of the drive, several feeders with more than 80 percent have been switched off from their respective grid stations to save the company from further losses.

Chief Operation Officer PESCO Engineer Gul Nabi Syed and Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Sardar Islam Khan Gandapur visited various areas in Dera Ismail Khan to oversee the campaign against the Kunda mafia and the recovery of outstanding dues.

The chief Operation Officer expressed satisfaction with the progress so far and appreciated the staff for their outstanding performance.

Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Sardar Islam Khan Gandapur told media that in the first phase, Pesco city division’s two feeders- Town Hall feeder and City-1 feeder as well as two feeders from PESCO Rural Division including Topanwala and Sadar would be free of load shedding from November 25, which was a long-standing demand of the people.

He said that outstanding dues of Rs 19 million had been recovered on these four feeders.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Company Dera Ismail Khan Progress Circle Tank September November Media From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

1 hour ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

1 hour ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

1 hour ago
SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

1 hour ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan