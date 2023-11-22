Pesco Dera Circle recovers Rs 650 million dues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The electricity recovery drive continues in full swing, recovering a total of Rs 650 million dues pending against consumers in Dera and Tank districts.

The drive was ongoing at the Pesco Dera Circle's Pesco Rural Division, Pesco City Division and Pesco Tank Division from September 7. under the leadership of Superintendent Engineer Sardar islam Khan Gandapur.

As part of the drive, several feeders with more than 80 percent have been switched off from their respective grid stations to save the company from further losses.

Chief Operation Officer PESCO Engineer Gul Nabi Syed and Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Sardar Islam Khan Gandapur visited various areas in Dera Ismail Khan to oversee the campaign against the Kunda mafia and the recovery of outstanding dues.

The chief Operation Officer expressed satisfaction with the progress so far and appreciated the staff for their outstanding performance.

Superintendent Engineer PESCO Dera Circle Engineer Sardar Islam Khan Gandapur told media that in the first phase, Pesco city division’s two feeders- Town Hall feeder and City-1 feeder as well as two feeders from PESCO Rural Division including Topanwala and Sadar would be free of load shedding from November 25, which was a long-standing demand of the people.

He said that outstanding dues of Rs 19 million had been recovered on these four feeders.