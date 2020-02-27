Pesco detects 290 power pilferage connections

Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, drive against illegal consumption of electricity has been geared up throughout the Province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Following directives of Chief Executive Pesco, drive against illegal consumption of electricity has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this connection Pesco surveillance Wapda House teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer, Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and detected 112 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

The surveillance teams also detected 66 commercial & domestic connections in the areas of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

Pesco surveillance teams also checked areas of Bannu Circle and nabbed 109 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage. In areas of Hazara-1 Circle 44 domestic and commercial connections were detected for power pilferage.

Pesco surveillance teams said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles. Director surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation; otherwise strict action will be taken against power pilferers.