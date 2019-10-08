UrduPoint.com
Pesco Disconnects 234 Illegal Connections In Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan Circles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:00 PM

Pesco disconnects 234 illegal connections in Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan circles

The officials of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) Monday conducted raids in different areas of Khyber, Peshawar and Mardan Circles by disconnecting 234 illegal domestic and commercial power connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The officials of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) Monday conducted raids in different areas of Khyber, Peshawar and Mardan Circles by disconnecting 234 illegal domestic and commercial power connections.

Pesco Surveillance Wapda House teams checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 62 illegal domestic and commercial power connections.

Similarly the 89 unlawful connections from Khyber and 83 connections from Mardan Circle were also removed.

The authority warned power stealers to remove direct hooks, otherwise strict action would be taken against under the relevant laws.

