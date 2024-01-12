PESCO Disconnects Power Supply Of Hotels, Refugees' Camp
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams on Friday conducted raids against electricity theft here and disconnected the electricity supply of various commercial users
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams on Friday conducted raids against electricity theft here and disconnected the electricity supply of various commercial users.
The surveillance team visited business centers and found electricity theft by Zahoor and Sons Dairy Farm, Khyber Shinwari Hotel, Islamia Hostel and others.
The team also raided the Afghan refugee camp against electricity theft and found a power supply through a tempered meter, said the PESCO Spokesperson.
Legal action was initiated against the camp administration and others after disconnecting the power supply.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 to begin from 17 February 2024
France orders 42 new Rafale fighter jets
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections
France's Sarrazin powers to Wengen super-G win ahead of Odermatt
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. J ..
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered
Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for security reasons - official
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown26 seconds ago
-
Ijaz ul Haq for fair, transparent general elections27 seconds ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to appoint tourist guides for historical sites29 minutes ago
-
Govt has introduced AI in hospitals: Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr. Javed Akram30 minutes ago
-
CM launches digital dashboard under Khushal KP program30 minutes ago
-
Renowned singer, actor, script writer Inayat Hussain Bhatti remembered30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasises politics of serving people instead of division, hatred30 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues tickets for Hazara division constituencies29 minutes ago
-
Multilingual Mushaira " Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz" organized29 minutes ago
-
SBBWU, Bint-e-Hawa organize training for female students of merged districts29 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of flour mill owners1 hour ago
-
Tight security arranged for DBA election1 hour ago