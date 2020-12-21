UrduPoint.com
PESCO Drive Against Power Pilferers In Full-swing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up across the province.

According to a spokesman of PESCO, Task Forces of PESCO Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbhai and Gojar Ghari Sub-Divisions.

The PESCO Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub-division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks, replaced one tampered meter while 3 meters shifted to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub-division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, the task forces detected three tampered meters and removed four direct hooks. Similarly, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were also removed in the areas of Takhtbhai sub-division.

Furthermore, four tampered and four direct connections were also detected in the areas of Par Hoti sub-division.

The spokesman said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would be continued and asked the power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

