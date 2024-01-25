PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention Thursday made possible for the 19 years-long-awaited pension payment to Fakhr Alam, an employee of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention Thursday made possible for the 19 years-long-awaited pension payment to Fakhr Alam, an employee of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Fakhr Alam, a retired employee of PESCO, had lodged a complaint with the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad, stating an undue delay in the disbursement of his pension. In response to the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman regional office in Abbottabad served notices to the PESCO authorities.

Subsequently, the PESCO department issued a cheque amounting to Rs. 258,370/- to Fakhr Alam, marking the resolution of his prolonged pension payment issue.

The payment ceremony took place in the presence of the Senior Accountant of PESCO, under the supervision of Regional Head Abdul Ghaffor. Both Fakhr Alam and Abdul Ghaffor expressed their gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman for his timely intervention, which brought an end to the longstanding predicament.