PESCO Employees Gets 19 Years Delayed Pension
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention Thursday made possible for the 19 years-long-awaited pension payment to Fakhr Alam, an employee of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention Thursday made possible for the 19 years-long-awaited pension payment to Fakhr Alam, an employee of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).
Fakhr Alam, a retired employee of PESCO, had lodged a complaint with the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad, stating an undue delay in the disbursement of his pension. In response to the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman regional office in Abbottabad served notices to the PESCO authorities.
Subsequently, the PESCO department issued a cheque amounting to Rs. 258,370/- to Fakhr Alam, marking the resolution of his prolonged pension payment issue.
The payment ceremony took place in the presence of the Senior Accountant of PESCO, under the supervision of Regional Head Abdul Ghaffor. Both Fakhr Alam and Abdul Ghaffor expressed their gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman for his timely intervention, which brought an end to the longstanding predicament.
Recent Stories
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas
Three suspects arrested by Attock police
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS
AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah
French court censures parts of controversial immigration law
'Premature' to talk rate cuts, says ECB after pausing again
'Resilient' US economy defies recession fears to cap solid 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth encouraged to come out and Vote on February 0814 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)3 minutes ago
-
PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 20248 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas39 seconds ago
-
Three suspects arrested by Attock police40 seconds ago
-
German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS42 seconds ago
-
Youth encouraged to come out and vote on February 816 seconds ago
-
ECP urges public to avoid responding fake calls, WhatsApp19 seconds ago
-
FIA arrest 2 suspects involved in Hawala Hundi20 seconds ago
-
JUI-F organises Youth Convention in Swabi30 seconds ago
-
Commandant Naval War College calls on Governor Punjab34 seconds ago
-
Secy Irrigation for timely completing desilting of canals35 seconds ago