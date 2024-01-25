Open Menu

PESCO Employees Gets 19 Years Delayed Pension

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 11:38 PM

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention Thursday made possible for the 19 years-long-awaited pension payment to Fakhr Alam, an employee of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi’s intervention Thursday made possible for the 19 years-long-awaited pension payment to Fakhr Alam, an employee of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Fakhr Alam, a retired employee of PESCO, had lodged a complaint with the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad, stating an undue delay in the disbursement of his pension. In response to the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman regional office in Abbottabad served notices to the PESCO authorities.

Subsequently, the PESCO department issued a cheque amounting to Rs. 258,370/- to Fakhr Alam, marking the resolution of his prolonged pension payment issue.

The payment ceremony took place in the presence of the Senior Accountant of PESCO, under the supervision of Regional Head Abdul Ghaffor. Both Fakhr Alam and Abdul Ghaffor expressed their gratitude to the Federal Ombudsman for his timely intervention, which brought an end to the longstanding predicament.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Abbottabad Company PESCO Employment

Recent Stories

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

3 minutes ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

3 minutes ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

17 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

3 minutes ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

8 minutes ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

39 seconds ago
Three suspects arrested by Attock police

Three suspects arrested by Attock police

40 seconds ago
 German envoy honors special meetup with German alu ..

German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS

42 seconds ago
 AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah

AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah

44 seconds ago
 French court censures parts of controversial immig ..

French court censures parts of controversial immigration law

46 seconds ago
 'Premature' to talk rate cuts, says ECB after paus ..

'Premature' to talk rate cuts, says ECB after pausing again

9 minutes ago
 'Resilient' US economy defies recession fears to c ..

'Resilient' US economy defies recession fears to cap solid 2023

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan