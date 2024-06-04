PESCO ensures stable power supply amid summer heat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is working tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its 4.3 million consumers across the province through 1,315 feeders. Despite the increasing intensity of summer, PESCO teams are on high alert around the clock to ensure prompt restoration of power in case of any disruption.

According to a PESCO notification, power supply has been fully restored to 548 feeders in Category 1 and 2, providing uninterrupted power to over 1 million consumers. Currently, only 21 feeders are offline due to faults. Power supply is stable on the remaining 1,294 feeders, and over 99% of PESCO's consumers are receiving power according to the schedule.