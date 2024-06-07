PESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply to 4.3mln consumers; spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was continuing its efforts to provide uninterrupted electricity to its 4.3 million consumers through 1,315 feeders.

According to PESCO spokesman on Friday, uninterrupted power was supplied to 548 feeders over the past 12 hours, adding that appropriate load management was being carried out on the remaining feeders due to power losses and system overloading to ensure the best possible service to consumers.

He said that during 32 feeders experienced faults during the last 24 hours out of which seven had been restored, and work is ongoing on the remaining ones.

He said that 1,276 feeders remained completely stable with no faults reported during the period. Additionally, more than 99 per cent of consumers received power according to the schedule, reflecting PESCO's effective planning and management capabilities.

The spokesperson further stated that despite of the intensity of heat, there was no shutdown on any of PESCO's feeders on Friday, demonstrating the Company's excellent performance and consideration of consumers' needs.