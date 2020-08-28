Pesco establishes cell for tackle emergency during 9th,10th Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has established a crisis management cell at WAPDA House Peshawar to deal with any emergency on the feeders supplying power to Imambargahs during 9th and 10th Muharram.

The cell has been set up on the directions of Chief Executive Pesco, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, company's spokesman said.

He said Chief Engineer Operation Khadim Hussain Lara was monitoring the performance of Crisis Management Cell and added that Chief Engineer Operation mobile No.0330-9971040.

All necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth, Trolley Mounted Transformers and other necessary equipment have been provided to all PESCO sub divisions and complaint centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

Chief Executive PESCO has issued special instructions to field formations to ensure continued power supply during 9th and 10th Muharram and all complaint staff to remain available.

In case of any emergency customers are requested to contact their concerned local complaint offices for emergent redressal of their complaint and in case of delayed response please contact Crisis Management Cell at Telephone No.

091-9212010, 091-9212028.

Consumers would also lodged their complaints on 118 or SMS to 8118.

The following telephone Nos are being published for the redressal of the complaints.

He said that other necessary contact number include: Customer Centre Peshawar Circle 091-9212523, SE Peshawar Circle 0330-9970101 Customer Centre Khyber Circle 0919217576SE Khyber Circle0330-9970102 Customer Centre Mardan Circle 0937-9230288, SE Mardan Circle 0330-9970103 Customer Centre Swat Circle 0946-9240367SE Swat Circle 0330-9970105 Customer Centre Abbotabad Circle0992-9310089 SE Abbotabad Circle 0330-9970104 Customer Centre Mansehra Circle 0997-920018 SE Mansehra Circle0330-9970107 Customer Centre Bannu Circle. 0928-613173/ 611575SE Bannu Circle0330-9970106Customer Centre Swabi Circle 0938-221209 SE Swabi Circle 0330-9970108.