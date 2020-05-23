UrduPoint.com
PESCO Establishes Crisis Management Cell For Eidul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:39 PM

On the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan a crisis management cell has been established at WAPDA House Peshawar to deal with any emergency during the Eid-Ul Fitr holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan a crisis management cell has been established at WAPDA House Peshawar to deal with any emergency during the Eid-Ul Fitr holidays.

Chief Executive Pesco will supervise the performance of the Crisis Management Cell and will issue necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

All necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth during Eid-Ul Fitr holidays. Necessary equipment has been provided to all PESCO Sub Divisions and complaint centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly if occur .

Chief Executive PESCO has issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eid Ul Fitr holidays.

Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would also remain operational to meet up any emergency.

In case of any emergency customers are requested to contact their concerned local Complaint Offices for emergent attendance of their complaints and in case of delayed response please contact Crisis Management Cell at Telephone No.091-9212010, 091-9212028 Consumers would also lodged their complaints on 118 or SMS to 8118.

