PESCO Establishes Crisis Management Cell To Ensure Power Supply On 9th, 10th Muhrram

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has set up a crisis management cell here at WAPDA House to cope with any emergency relating to power supply during 9th and 10th Muharram

The company's spokesman said that the crisis management cell had been established on the directives of Chief Executive PESCO to deal with any emergency on the feeders supplying power to Imam Bargahs during 9th and 10th Muharram.

He said all necessary arrangements had been made to keep the power supply smooth as Trolley Mounted Transformers (TMT) and other necessary equipment had been provided to all PESCO Sub Divisions and Complaint Centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

Chief Executive PESCO has issued special instructions to field formations to ensure continued power supply during 9th& 10th Muharram.

In case of any emergency customers are requested to contact their concerned local complaint offices for emergent redressal of their complaint and in case of delayed response, people may contact Crisis Management Cell at Telephone No.091-9212010, 091-9212028 .Consumers would also lodged their complaints on 118 or SMS to 8118.

The telephone numbers for the redressal of the complaints included Customer Centre Peshawar Circle. 091-9212523 Customer Centre Khyber Circle. 0919217576 Customer Centre MardanCircle. 0937-9230288 Customer Centre Swat Circle 0946-9240367 Customer Centre Abbotabad Circle 0992-9310089 Customer Centre Mansehra Circle 0997-920018Customer Centre Bannu Circle. 0928-613173/ 611575Customer Centre Swabi Circle 0938-221209

