PESCO expedites drive against illegal use of electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has expedited a drive against illegal use of electricity across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesperson said in a press release that PESCO Bannu teams along with PESCO police, checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and nabbed nine more persons on the spot for being involved in taking direct connections from LT line.

He said First Information Report (FIRs) had been registered against them, and urged people to cooperate with PESCO and stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.