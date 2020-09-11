UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Expedites Drive Against Illegal Use Of Electricity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:40 PM

PESCO expedites drive against illegal use of electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has expedited a drive against illegal use of electricity across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesperson said in a press release that PESCO Bannu teams along with PESCO police, checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and nabbed nine more persons on the spot for being involved in taking direct connections from LT line.

He said First Information Report (FIRs) had been registered against them, and urged people to cooperate with PESCO and stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Police Electricity Company From PESCO

Recent Stories

Belarus president to visit Russia on Monday: Kreml ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Regrets Cancellation of Joint Inspection i ..

2 minutes ago

Lawyer of Belarusian Opposition Figure Znak Appeal ..

2 minutes ago

Senate Water Body seeks agreement's copy to set up ..

2 minutes ago

Patrolling Police register 2,528 cases in eight mo ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Lukashenko's Visit to Russia on S ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.