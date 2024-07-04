PESCO feeder forced to resume supply: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Spokesperson of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has said that political activist Malik Shohab along with a mob forcibly entered the Rehman Baba Grid Station last night and resumed power supply from Kachori Feeder.

The PESCO spokesperson alleged that the protesters manhandled the PESCO staff and forced to restore the power supply from the Kachori Feeder which registers more than 83 percent losses due to electricity theft and non-payment of dues.

The spokesperson added that forcibly activating the feeder affected the electricity supply to other feeders, causing inconvenience to the public.

PESCO has announced that legal action was being taken against Malik Shohab and other protesters to prevent such incidents in the future.

This incident is a recent example of public discontent regarding electricity issues and their resolution in Peshawar. The PESCO spokesperson has appealed to the public to try to resolve issues legally and avoid actions that could cause difficulties for ordinary citizens.

APP/slm