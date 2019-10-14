UrduPoint.com
Pesco Gears Up Drive Against Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Pesco gears up drive against defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pesco Management has geared up drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues from the defaulters, said a spokesman for Company here Monday.

The Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur districts and checked 155 meters and replaced 34 defective meters and 36 meters set right besides combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was carried out.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue unabated in the province.PESCO has once again warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

The power pilferage gets overloaded PESCO's whole distribution system and the general public faced inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

