PESCO Gears Up Drive Against Pilferage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has directed Task Forces of the company to gear up drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues across the province.

In this connection, Task Forces of Bannu Circle raided in all divisions and removed 121 direct connections, received 11 new connections and an amount of Rs.3.88 million were recovered including Rs.3.76 million from the running defaulters and Rs.0.12 million from permanent disconnected (PD) consumer, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

During the drive 144 connections were disconnected due to non-payment, 44 tempered meters were removed which would be charged accordingly. The teams also received five reconnection orders while 14 FIRs were registered and 14 persons were arrested on the spot.

The teams have also disconnected 9 transformers of different capacities in arrears of Rs.7.55 million while 29 meters were replaced in CP-90.

Similarly, the task forces Mardan Circle also conducted raids all divisions and removed 20 direct connection and recovered Rs. 3.51 million including Rs.3.45 million running defaulter and Rs.0.03 million from PD consumer, 21 connections were disconnected due to non-payment, 3 tempered meters were removed and will be charged accordingly, received 2 RCO (Reconnection Order) requests and 12 FIRs were registered quested in the nearest police station while 44 Meters were replaced in CP-90.

More Stories From Pakistan

