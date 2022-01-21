UrduPoint.com

PESCO Gears Up Drive Against Power Pilferage

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Friday geared up crackdown against power pilferage in all circles and constituted teams to remove direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Friday geared up crackdown against power pilferage in all circles and constituted teams to remove direct hooks.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO Engr Muhammad Jabbar Khan PESCO teams raided in different areas in their jurisdictions and detected thousands of cases of electricity theft and removed all the hooks recovered and charged fines from the accused on the spot.

PESOC warns that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue as the power theft was causing huge financial losses and electricity break downs.

