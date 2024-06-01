Open Menu

PESCO Gears Up Drive Against Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESCO gears up drive against power pilferers

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (PESCO) has geared up drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues from defaulters

In this connection, Pesco teams carried out raids against power pilfer­ers and defaulters and removed dozens of illegal connections.

On the direction of Superintending Engineer PESCO Dera, Engineer Fida Mohammad Mehsud, under the supervision of Xen Rural Division Engineer Muaz Ahmed, the PESCO team under the leadership of SDO Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin, several illegal direct connec­tions were removed during the operations in various areas of of the city including Naqshband Town and Marwat Colony.

SDO Engineer Naeemuddin registered the complaints against five electricity thieves in Saddar police station for registration of FIRs and further legal action.

Pesco official said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power thieves to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Police Station Saddar From PESCO

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

12 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

2 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

4 hours ago
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

6 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

8 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

18 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan