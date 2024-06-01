PESCO gears up drive against power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Compa­ny (PESCO) has geared up drive against illegal use of electricity and for recovery of dues from defaulters

In this connection, Pesco teams carried out raids against power pilfer­ers and defaulters and removed dozens of illegal connections.

On the direction of Superintending Engineer PESCO Dera, Engineer Fida Mohammad Mehsud, under the supervision of Xen Rural Division Engineer Muaz Ahmed, the PESCO team under the leadership of SDO Mandhran Sub-Division Engineer Naeemuddin, several illegal direct connec­tions were removed during the operations in various areas of of the city including Naqshband Town and Marwat Colony.

SDO Engineer Naeemuddin registered the complaints against five electricity thieves in Saddar police station for registration of FIRs and further legal action.

Pesco official said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power thieves to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.