PESCO gears up drive against power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Saturday geared up campaign against power pilferers in the areas of Abottabad and recovered millions of rupees from defaulters in Hazara I circle.

PESCO surveillance teams also inspected 23 meters in the ongoing drive against power pilferage.

According to PESCO, drive against illegal power connections would continue as this was the main reason behind overburdening of electricity supply system and increased line losses.