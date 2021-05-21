UrduPoint.com
PESCO Gears Up Drive Against Power Theft

Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:30 PM

PESCO gears up drive against power theft

On the directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :On the directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up across the province.

In this regard Task Forces of Pesco Swabi Circle carried out raids in the areas of 11 KV family flats.

During operation 11 tampered meters replaced and action also been initiated against those responsible. The team also recovered Rs.41000/- from defaulters, said a press release issued here on Friday.

A spokesman of PESCO said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

More Stories From Pakistan

