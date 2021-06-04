Pesco gets FIRs registered against 54 power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday carried out a grand operation in the areas of Khyber Circle.

According to a Pesco statement, 54 direct hooks were removed and FIRs lodged against the persons involved in relevant police stations.

The statement said that drive against power pilferers will continue across the province and warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation which causes financial and line losses to the company.