PESCO has 30 reclamation workshop to repair damage transformers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has around 30 transformer reclamation workshops for maintenance and repair of damage transformers in various circles of the company.

As per official data, out of total approved transformer reclamation workshops, some owned by Pakistan WAPDA Foundation and others were privately hired.

These workshops included Pakistan WAPDA Foundation Workshop Nowshera, T T L Taru Jabba Road Nowshera, HI-Lit Workshop Hayyatabad Peshawar, Wajid Khan and Sons Workshop Peshawar, Al- Fareed Electric W/Shop Peshawar, Peshawar Electric W/Shop Peshawar, Muhammad Salam W/Shop Kohat, HI Power Ali Town Kohat, Advance Workshop Mardan, Afridi Workshop Mardan,, Hambal and Al-Haseeb Workshops Mardan, Swabi Workshop Swabi, SEPCO Workshop Swat, Inftikhar Workshop Swat, Buner Workshop Swat, Taj Ali Khan and Brother Bannu, Raheem Electric D I Khan, Pak Sarhad W/Shop Abbottabad, Hazara Workshop Abbottabad, United Workshop Manshera and Taimoor Electric W/Shop Hairpur etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is a proper committee constituted for joint inspection and checking of the sub-standard material. No report / letter from any circles or from regional manager (M&T) PESCO, has so far been received regarding use of sub-standard material in the repair of out of order transformers.

