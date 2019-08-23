UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Hazara-1 Circle Conducts Anti-pilferage Operation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Pesco Hazara-1 Circle conducts anti-pilferage operation

Following directive issued by Chief Executive PESCO drive against power pilferage and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Following directive issued by Chief Executive PESCO drive against power pilferage and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this regard task forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur.

The task forces checked 453 meters and replaced 45 defective meters--36 meters were fixed on the spot.

Combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was carried out where3 defective meters were replaced.

Pesco authorities said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

The Pesco has once again warned its consumer to avoid power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Power pilferage causes financial losses & line losses to Pesco on one hand and on the other hand the whole distribution system gets over loaded and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Electricity Abbottabad Circle Haripur PESCO

Recent Stories

Kashmir Cell to be set up at RCCI for highlighting ..

3 minutes ago

B.Tech examinations to start from September 19

3 minutes ago

Media urged to address hardened refusals, create c ..

3 minutes ago

France to Take In 150 Migrants Off Ocean Viking Bo ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan key ally of UNHCR in dealing with refugee ..

5 minutes ago

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says EU nations ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.