Pesco Hazara-1 Circle conducts anti-pilferage operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Following directive issued by Chief Executive PESCO drive against power pilferage and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this regard task forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur.

The task forces checked 453 meters and replaced 45 defective meters--36 meters were fixed on the spot.

Combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was carried out where3 defective meters were replaced.

Pesco authorities said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

The Pesco has once again warned its consumer to avoid power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Power pilferage causes financial losses & line losses to Pesco on one hand and on the other hand the whole distribution system gets over loaded and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.