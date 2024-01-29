Open Menu

PESCO Hazara-1 Circle Issues Warning Against Election Advertisements On Electric Poles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:49 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Hazara-1 Circle Monday has issued a public advisory regarding the general elections campaign, cautioning against the placement of banners on electricity poles and transformers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Hazara-1 Circle Monday has issued a public advisory regarding the general elections campaign, cautioning against the placement of banners on electricity poles and transformers.

The candidates contesting in the elections are utilizing electrical infrastructure for advertising purposes, resulting in significant damages being reported.

PESCO has urged to refrain from using electricity poles and transformers for election-related advertising to prevent any untoward incidents and potential financial liabilities.

