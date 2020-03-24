UrduPoint.com
Pesco Hazara Teams Replace 18 Defective Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive to prevent power theft and recover outstanding dues against consumers throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive to prevent power theft and recover outstanding dues against consumers throughout the province.

The company's spokesman said that on the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, task forces of Hazara Circle-I conducted operations at various parts of Abbottabad district and recovered million of rupees from defaulters.

He said that the teams checked 109 meters and replaced 13 defective meters in Abbottabad City. Similarly, 11 defective meters were replaced out of 34 meters in the areas of 11KV Mandiaan feeders.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue indiscriminately to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

