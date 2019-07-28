UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Hold Open Katcheries In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:50 PM

PESCO hold open Katcheries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The PESCO officials held open Katcheries in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Khyber Circle Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, and Mardan and discussed in details problem relating to low voltage, unscheduled load shedding, inflated bills and Kunda culture.

The decision of holding open katcheries was taken by Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amajd Khan throughout the province for addressing public complaints.

The open katchri was held under the supervision of SE Swat Circle wherein a large number of people attended it. The problems of consumers heard, discussed and solved on the spot.

An open Katchery of Khyber Circle was also held at Ahmad Khel of Deh Bahadar sub-division with MNA Nasir Khan Musazai also attended.

Problems of over loading, unscheduled load-shedding, kunda culture, low voltage were discussed in detailed and redressed.

The open Katchery of Hazara-1 Circle Abbottabad was held by SE Hazara Circle-1 Abbottabad with Qazi Muhammad Tahir, XENs, SDOs and a large numbers of public attended the open katchery. People complaints were redressed on the spot.

Similarly an open Katchery of Hazara-2 Mansehra Circle was held. XEN, SDOs and general public attended.

Complaints regarding shifting of complaint office, maintenance of Lines, and other problems were discussed in detailed and redressed. The Open Katchery of Mardan Circle was held at Shah Baz Ghari. SE Mardan circle Sher Dad Khan supervised open Katchery.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Mardan Nasir Circle All PESCO

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

1 hour ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.