PESCO hold open Katcheries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The PESCO officials held open Katcheries in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Khyber Circle Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, and Mardan and discussed in details problem relating to low voltage, unscheduled load shedding, inflated bills and Kunda culture.

The decision of holding open katcheries was taken by Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amajd Khan throughout the province for addressing public complaints.

The open katchri was held under the supervision of SE Swat Circle wherein a large number of people attended it. The problems of consumers heard, discussed and solved on the spot.

An open Katchery of Khyber Circle was also held at Ahmad Khel of Deh Bahadar sub-division with MNA Nasir Khan Musazai also attended.

Problems of over loading, unscheduled load-shedding, kunda culture, low voltage were discussed in detailed and redressed.

The open Katchery of Hazara-1 Circle Abbottabad was held by SE Hazara Circle-1 Abbottabad with Qazi Muhammad Tahir, XENs, SDOs and a large numbers of public attended the open katchery. People complaints were redressed on the spot.

Similarly an open Katchery of Hazara-2 Mansehra Circle was held. XEN, SDOs and general public attended.

Complaints regarding shifting of complaint office, maintenance of Lines, and other problems were discussed in detailed and redressed. The Open Katchery of Mardan Circle was held at Shah Baz Ghari. SE Mardan circle Sher Dad Khan supervised open Katchery.