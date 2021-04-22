PESCO holds E-Katchery for consumers' complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of Secretary Power Division, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Engineer Mohammad Jabbar Khan held E-Katchery for the redressal of consumers' complaints from Peshawar Circle, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Chief Engineer Operation Pesco Javed Iqbal Khan, SE Peshawar Circle Faisal Sharif and other senior Pesco's Officers were also present on this occasion.

The proceedings of the E.Katchery would begin from 11:30 A:M and would be continued till 1:00 P.M.The CEO Pesco listened online complaints of consumers related to replacement of distribution transformers, bills correction,installation of poles and low voltage and ordered for their redressal within 24 hours.