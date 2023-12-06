Pesco holds E-Katchery for consumers of far flung areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Following a vision of the Power Division Ministry, Pesco authorities hold a live E-Katchery for the facilitation of consumers residing in far-flung areas.

Chief Operation Officer Pesco, Gul Nabi Syed chaired the E-Katchery and interacted with consumers of remote areas.

He listened to the issues and concerns of consumers and issued on-the-spot directives to address them.

He also informed consumers about initiatives of Pesco to control electricity pilferage. He said that timely actions have reduced load shedding considerably.

He also urged people to install meters, avoid power theft and pay their electricity bills to ensure a smooth supply of electricity to consumers.