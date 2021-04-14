UrduPoint.com
Pesco Holds E.Katchery To Address Consumers' Complaints

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pesco holds E.Katchery to address consumers' complaints

Following directives of Secretary Power Division, E.Katchery was held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Following directives of Secretary Power Division, E.Katchery was held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan.

The E- Katchery held for addressing complaints of Khyber Circle was also attended by Chief Engineer Operation Javed Iqbal Khan, SE Khyber Circle Asghar Hussain Qazalbash and senior Pesco Officers.

The E.Katchery was held from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m wherein CEO Pesco listened to the consumers' complaints online regarding load shedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, installation of poles, low voltage.

The CEO Pesco issued on the spot orders for addressing the consumers complaints on urgent basis.

