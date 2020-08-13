UrduPoint.com
Pesco Holds Flag Hoisting Ceremony At Wapda House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020

Pesco holds flag hoisting ceremony at Wapda House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Wapda House Peshawar in connection with Independence Day celebrations on Friday, said a Pesco press release on Thursday.  In a message on the eve of 14th August, Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan we paid tributes and salute to the founder, martyrs and heroes who struggled for creation of our beloved motherland.

The CEO further said that on this day we should not forget the sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the cause of attaining a separate country for us. Independence, he said, was the biggest gift one could get and today we should remember all who had sacrificed for the betterment of Muslims of the sub-continent.

He urged the Pesco employees to work hard and with devotion for the betterment of the Company and the country. He also appealed to the public to avoid illegal use of electricity for the smooth power supply throughout the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

