Pesco holds online-E Katchery for addressing of consumers' complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Secretary Power Division an online open forum (E.Katchery) was held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan for redressing the complaints of Peshawar Circle here on Wednesday.

Director General Public Relations Shaukat Afzal, SE Peshawar Circle Samiullah Bangash and other senior Pesco's officers were present on the occasion.

E.Katchery continued from 10 a.

m to 1 p.m, in which CEO Pesco listened to consumers' complaints including load shedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, installation of poles, low voltage, online and ordered for the redressal of these complaints immediately.

Political and social circles hailed the arrangements of E.Katchery in view of coronavirus situation, saying that online katchery was interest of the general public and Pesco employees to stay safe from the infection of the deadly virus.