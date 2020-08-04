(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company will hold online open forum( E.Katchery) to redress complaints of consumers of Mardan Circle on Wednesday.

The E. Kachery will be held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar where Chief Executive Pesco, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, SE Mardan Circle Gohar Rehman will be present.

E.Katchery will continue from 10 a.m to 1 p.m in which CEO Pesco will listen to consumers' complaints of Mardan Circle and issue orders for the immediate resolution of complaints.

Consumers of Pesco Mardan Circle contact on the pone Nos. 091-9212179,091-9212037 or Toll Free No.0800-29999.