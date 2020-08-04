UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Holds Online E.Katchery For Mardan Circle's Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Pesco holds online E.Katchery for Mardan circle's consumers

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company will hold online open forum( E.Katchery) to redress complaints of consumers of Mardan Circle on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company will hold online open forum( E.Katchery) to redress complaints of consumers of Mardan Circle on Wednesday.

The E. Kachery will be held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar where Chief Executive Pesco, Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, SE Mardan Circle Gohar Rehman will be present.

E.Katchery will continue from 10 a.m to 1 p.m in which CEO Pesco will listen to consumers' complaints of Mardan Circle and issue orders for the immediate resolution of complaints.

Consumers of Pesco Mardan Circle contact on the pone Nos. 091-9212179,091-9212037 or Toll Free No.0800-29999.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Company Mardan Circle From P

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energ ..

21 minutes ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

36 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.